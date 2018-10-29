Ashley Nurse delighted as Windies prove critics wrong at Pune

cricket

Ashley Nurse

World No. 9 ODI team, West Indies are delighted they are proving their critics wrong by making a star-studded Indian outfit sweat in the current one-day series which is at 1-1 before today's Game 4 at the Brabourne Stadium.

"We've come here to play cricket. We are not really worried about all the talk. A lot of people didn't give us a chance when we came here, so it's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money," Windies all-rounder Ashley Nurse, who scored 40 and claimed 2-43 here on Saturday, told reporters after the 43-run win.

West Indies were reduced to 227-8 in the 44th over, but a 36-ball, 56-run stand between Kemar Roach (15*) and Nurse helped the visitors post 283-9. Comeback pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with 4-35, felt India leaked too many runs in the death overs.

"I think we bowled well as a unit — till the 35th over we were pretty good. Yes, we gave a little bit of runs in the end, so maybe that could be the difference. Overall, the bowling performance was not too bad. They played well and you have to give credit when they play good cricket; you have to appreciate that as well. It's a combination of both. Yes, we accept that we gave a little more than we wanted to in the end, but that's part of the game," the speedster said.'

