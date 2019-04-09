Ashok Chavan: Adarsh is an old issue, my voters have accepted me

national

Responding to barbs by the prime minister during rallies on his home turf Nanded, former chief minister Ashok Chavan says he is confident of winning

Ashok Chavan

Mocked as the Congress's 'Adarsh candidate' by PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Nanded, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, says he is more than willing to be the CM again if given the chance. In conversation with mid-day, Chavan, who had to resign from the CM's post following the Adarsh scam, outlined the failure of the ruling government, responded to allegations levelled against him, and more.

The 60-year-old president of Maharashtra Congress Committee, Ashok Chavan spoke to mid-day about the ruling government, his tenure as Maharashtra chief minister, and the farmers' woes in the state. Excerpts:



The former Maharashtra chief minister said that he would abide by the Congress's decision with regard to his political move. Pic/Sanjeev Shivadekar

There is a serious drought situation in parts of the state and no one seems to be talking about it? It is only Modi, Rahul, and politics.

This is the sad state of affairs and the reality. The Sena-BJP government announced that they had put all their might to tackle drought. But everything is on paper with nothing implemented on the ground. There should be tankers and other measures put in place at a war-footing, but the entire machinery is busy in elections and no one in the government has time to give any thought to farmers' misery.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has extended his support to the party. Will the Congress accept him?

Raj Thackeray and his party MNS are not a part of our alliance. However, all those against the Modi-Shah regime and against the BJP are welcome to support us, but I want to reiterate that there is no tie-up of any kind with the MNS and neither do we plan to have one.

Do you see the Ambedkar party members (Vanchit Aaghadi) as Team B?

Well, I will not call them Team B, but yes by putting up a candidate they will end up helping the Sena-BJP alliance.

A lot of Congress workers and leaders seem to be joining the BJP. Your take on this?

The BJP is using government machinery to suppress the opposition. I'm surprised that raids are being conducted by the government only on opposition party members and not on any of the BJP allies. They are clearly creating a fear psychosis among the opposition which might be leading to such temporary shifts.

How do you look at the five years of BJP government?

The BJP government has failed on all fronts - be it farm loan waivers, employment, economic growth or development. There was only big talk and no work on the ground. It has been a government without ethics, order and principles. The worst of them all.

The issue of Adarsh scam and your involvement was raked up by the Prime Minister at a rally. What do you want to say about it?

This exactly shows how the Chief Minister and Prime Minister have nothing new to talk about. Adarsh is such an old issue that it is almost dead. I have won two elections after the scam which shows that my electorate has accepted me and put all those things behind. But Modi and his team are still sticking to such dead issues to hide their inefficiency. This exposes them and shows that they have no agenda.

It seems you were not willing to contest and your name was put forth at the last minute by the party.

No. There were multiple aspects to it, but when a party high-command gives you the decision, you go all out to achieve it. I will always follow the party's command as a sincere Congress karyakarta.

Would you like to become a chief minister again if given a chance?

Well, who would not like to be a chief minister? But it is all up to the party's decision. If they wish to send me to the Parliament, I will be equally effective and if they want me to return to the state, I will continue to work for the welfare of the state.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates