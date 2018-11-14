Ashok Chavan: Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit meant to polarise votes

national

Uddhav Thackeray had announced in his party's Vijayadashmi rally in Mumbai that he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple construction issue

Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan on Tuesday alleged that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya was politically motivated and meant to polarise votes.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Thackeray's visit to the disputed site would not gain anything. "Soon, there will be elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. He (Thackeray) wants to take advantage and polarise votes.

But people have understood Uddhav Thackeray's intentions. He is doing all this only for political gains," Chavan said. Thackeray had announced in his party's Vijayadashmi rally in Mumbai that he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temple construction issue.

