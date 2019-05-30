Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP government of trying to dismantle state governments

national

Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties.

"Even before the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot tweeted.

"My best wishes from Jaipur," Gehlot added.

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

This gave rise to speculation in political circles that Congress might affect some changes in the leadership in the state.

However, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande had on Wednesday rejected speculation about changes in the leadership of the state in the wake of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

