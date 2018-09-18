Ashok Gehlot alleges that Rajasthan govt is misusing public funds

national

Vasundhara Raje is leaving no stone unturned to retain her govt and has been extensively touring the state amid disgruntlement and infighting within her own party

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has strongly attacked Rajasthan govt led by Vasundhara Raje Scindia and said that she is misusing public funds and government machinery by the BJP-led state government. Gehlot claimed that public funds were misused by the government during meetings with scheme beneficiaries, Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra and Bhamashah Digital Parivar Yojna.

Rajasthan will be going to polls later this year and Vasundhara will be facing a strong anti-incumbency after getting elected in 2013 with a thumping majority. Ashok Gehlot and Congress led by president Rahul Gandhi have been continuously attacking Raje govt and state Congress president Sachin Pilot has been spearheading the movement against BJP government.

Vasundhara Raje is leaving no stone unturned to retain her govt and has been extensively touring the state amid disgruntlement and infighting within her own party. Gehlot said the orders issued by the state indicate government machinery was heavily misused in organising these events. Even after a high court directive, the government did not release any order to stop usage of public funds, Gehlot wrote to Chief Secretary D B Gupta.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates