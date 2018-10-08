Ashok Gehlot attacks Rajasthan government over deteriorating health conditions

national

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday attacked the ruling government for the deteriorating health and security conditions in Rajasthan, with the confirmation of 22 Zika virus patients in the state.

"Rajasthan in the last few years has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons," he told the media here. "The number of swine flu patients has been soaring year after year, and now Zika virus too has entered the Rajasthan borders. All this shows the callousness of the government towards sensitive issues plaguing the state," the All India Congress Committee General Secretary said.

Gehlot noted that in 2017, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mandalgarh lost his life after becoming the victim of swine flu. Taking a jibe at security in the state, he said that even policemen are not safe under Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's rule as a station house officer (SHO) was gunned down in Sikar on Sunday by miscreants when the police was chasing them. He asked the Chief Secretary to start looking into the issues plaguing the state and said: "Now, Chief Minister's Gaurav Yatra has finished and hence you should perform your duties towards this state."

