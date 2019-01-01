Ashok Gehlot government government promotes 120 officers in Rajasthan

national

A total of 120 officers, including 51 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 41 Indian Police Service (IPS) personnel were promoted by the state government

Ashok Gehlot

The newly formed Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, put a smile on the faces of officers by elevating them to the next ranks on the first day of new year.

This is the first major step taken by the Rajasthan government to appreciate the efforts made by the officers for maintaining law and order across the region.

The development came a day after the Gehlot government approved a proposal to amend Rules-12 and Rule-17 of the state Judicial Service Rules, 2010.

According to the existing provisions for state services, one can now have access to the benefit of age exemption in the Rajasthan judicial services with amendments made in the existing rules.

As per the Rajasthan Judicial Service (Amendment) Rule 2018, the minimum age limit for general category in Rajasthan judicial service has been reduced from 23 to 21 years and maximum age limit is increased from 35 to 40 years.

Simultaneously, it has been decided to give 1 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes in the Rajasthan Judicial Service.

