Ashok Gehlot mocks Narendra Modi for meditating in Kedarnath

Congress's chief spokesperson too criticised Modi, tweeting a picture of the prime minister walking on a "red carpet" in God's abode

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meditating in Kedarnath, wondering what message he wants to give now.

After Modi offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand, he went inside a cave nearby to meditate. Television channels showed his photographs in which he was wearing a saffron shawl.

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Today he is sitting in a cave wearing 'bhagwa' (saffron). God knows, what message he wants to deliver. Everybody has been watching him," said Gehlot, who also accused the prime minister of doing "nothing but polarisation".

"True devotees sacrifice their ego and arrogance before going to the abode of God, not after laying a red carpet. Modi Ji, hope you know that much," Surjewala said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Modi is expected in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's 'char dham' religious circuit.

Gehlot criticised Modi for his "silence" on employment, farmers problems, economy and foreign policy and instead of raising issues like religion and nationalism.

Commenting on the press conference by Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday, Gehlot told reporters here they did not address the media in the past five years but suddenly came before reporters now.

"See their face and body language during the press conference. The country has seen the message they gave. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi had challenged them to debate but they backed off.

"Why they stayed away from talking about issues? What did they do in five years? What was their vision? They talked (only) about their campaigning and strategy," Gehlot said.

He alleged that both Modi and Shah became a "laughing stock" as everybody was struggling to find the purpose of their press conference.

They appeared as tired army commanders and Modi is losing the election "for sure", the Rajasthan chief minister claimed.

While PM Modi did not take questions from reporters during the press conference, saying the press conference was called by BJP, Shah gave a detailed report card on the performance of the NDA government and his party's extensive electioneering.

