Ashok Gehlot: Narendra Modi not talking about 2014 promises as they have not been fulfilled

Ashok Gehlot stated that the Congress would win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the Nyay minimum income scheme of the grand old party would change the game like rural job scheme MGNREGA.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Narendra Modi of coming to power on the basis of false promises, saying the prime minister should clarify to the people how many assurances made in the BJP's manifesto in 2014 were fulfilled. "There is nothing with the government in the name of achievement. They came to power on the basis of false and fake promises. He (Modi) cannot claim that the promises that were made in the last election have been fulfilled and, therefore, he is deliberately not talking about his previous promises," Gehlot told reporters in Sri Ganganagar.

"A prime minister mentions his achievements done in the (past) five years during elections, but this is for the first time that the prime minister is not talking about the promises which he had made earlier," the senior Congress leader said. Gehlot alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to win the election by polarising voters. "They (BJP leaders) want to win elections by polarising voters on religion and nationalism. It is in their nature. Earlier, they used to talk about 'gau mata' (cow) and later they came to Ram temple. They mention Ram temple during elections," he said. The chief minister accused the BJP of targeting Congress leaders, alleging that the Centre was working in a vindictive manner.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the Nyay minimum income scheme of the grand old party would change the game like rural job scheme MGNREGA. Gehlot also addressed a public rally in Sri Ganganagar in support of party candidate Bharat Ram Meghwal. Congress state president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders of the party were present in the rally. Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

