Ashok Gehlot: We'll do what's in public interest, manifesto will be our priority

national

Ashok Gehlot will take oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at the historic Albert Hall later today

Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at a party MP's residence in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Gehlot later left for party president Rahul Gandhi's residence. Pic/PTI

The Congress party will do what is in public interest and the manifesto will be its priority, said Rajasthan Chief Minister designate Ashok Gehlot on Monday. Gehlot will take oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at the historic Albert Hall later today.

'Once the cabinet is decided, the Chief Minister will work on its advice. Once it's done, we'll do what's in public interest, the manifesto will be our priority,' Gehlot told ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister designate, Sachin Pilot, expressing similar sentiments, stated that Congress will work to meet people's expectations. 'This is a new beginning for the state and people. They trusted us and our work begins today. As soon as the cabinet is formed we'll begin working on promises made to the people. We'll work to meet their expectations," Pilot said ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Several senior Congress leaders, including party president Rahul Gandhi, will attend the event. A phalanx of opposition leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Gehlot.

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever