Ashok Gehlot will be the next Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot his deputy

national

Congress observer to the state K C Venugopal made the announcement at a media briefing here, ending the suspense over who would be appointed chief minister of the state

The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as the next Rajasthan chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague over several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days.

Congress observer to the state K C Venugopal made the announcement at a media briefing here, ending the suspense over who would be appointed chief minister of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Gehlot, 67, thanked Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state for a third time and promised that he and Pilot will give "good governance". Pilot, 41, exuded confidence that Congress' good electoral performance will continue, saying the party will get a big mandate in 2019 polls and form government at the Centre also.

'Rubbing salt into 1984 riot wounds'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday protested in the Punjab Assembly the Congress' decision to appoint Kamal Nath as MP chief minister, alleging his role in the anti-Sikh riots.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever