Ashutosh Gowariker celebrates 55th birthday on the sets of Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita and Kriti Sanon

Ashutosh Gowariker celebrated his 55th birthday on Friday on the set of his film, Panipat, in Jaipur. The unit threw a bash for him after wrapping up the day's shoot. His wife Sunita and Kriti Sanon, who stars in the film, made it special.

Gowariker cut three big chocolate cakes and every unit member got a slice. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor also feature in the historical.

Kriti Sanon who's all set with her four releases this year took to her social media and gave warm wishes to her Panipat director Ashutosh Gowarikar. The actress also captioned: Happiestttt birthday to the calmest director ever!! Ashu sir, i’m so so glad that i got this opportunity to work with you and know you! Thank you for all the warmth and smiles and encouragement every single day on the set!! Wish this year is the best you’ve ever had #Panipat P.S. @arjunkapoor we missed you! But i ate an extra piece of cake from your side @agppl @sunita.gowariker [sic]

After acknowledging Kriti Sanon's post director Ashutosh Gowarikar thanked the actress and he all praised his leading lady where he was all praises Kriti how she is an excellent actress and he's more than happy to witness her work during the shoot of Panipat.

