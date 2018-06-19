Ashutosh Rana makes grand comeback in Bollywood again

In his next release, Dhadak, Ashutosh Rana plays debutante Janhvi Kapoorâs upper-class, narrowminded landlord father

Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana, who has been working a lot in South film industry for past few years, is all set to make a grand comeback in Bollywood with seven big releases in the span of next two years. The actor has completed shooting for 4 films in past 6 months which could be a record in itself. He will be soon seen in Dharma production's Dhadak, Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiraiya, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies, Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Ismail Darbar's Tigdum and Shekhar Sirrin's Chicken Curry Law.

When asked the actor reason behind completing 4 films in 6 months, he says, "In a party i met someone who said that i have vanished from the industry and it wasn't like that. I have been working in south industry and a film in bollywood at regular intervals. I guess that comment hit a nerve and i decided to make an imprint here again and i took up the projects. There is lot of work in south but i guess it was high time to jump back. So, i completed everything in one shot."

When further asked why did he chose South projects over bollywood, he says, " Director in south industry doesn't typecast you and let you explore as an actor and along with us, they also think out of the box and are keen on exploring and pushing you beyond the limit. Whereas here, after doing larger than life characters in Sangharsh, Dushman people couldn't think of anything else for me."

Ashutosh Rana is surely a kind of person who gets thing done in one go once he sets his heart to it.

In his next release, Dhadak, he plays debutante Janhvi Kapoor’s upper-class, narrowminded landlord father. Speaking about it, he says,"I share a great relationship with Karan Johar’s production house and (director) Shashank Khaitan who has strived to explore my full potential as an actor. My character in Dhadak is magnetic, viewers will be drawn into his psyche."

When asked about working with new actors, he says, "When you’re working with actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia you need to be on your toes, they rejuvenate you. And while Janhvi and Ishaan are young, you cannot be laidback around them either. They have mastered the skill of being in front of the camera. For someone experienced and considered a good actor, they never let me feel relaxed. They have shown me that age doesn’t matter, edge does. Working with Janhvi and Ishaan helped me sharpen my skills, it’s a great way to not grow old as an actor."

