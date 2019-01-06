Ashutosh Rana: Opinions should be expressed gracefully

bollywood

Ashutosh Rana and Naseeruddin Shah

Actor-writer Ashutosh Rana, reacting to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's 'freedom of speech' video, has said people should not express their opinions in a disgraceful manner.

Days after triggering a controversy by speaking about his concerns over his children's safety in India, Shah on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Amnesty India, alleged that "those who stand against the injustice (in India) are having their voices silenced".

Asked whether the citizens are struggling to express their opinions on certain issues in today's environment, Ashutosh said: "Freedom and freak out are two different things. I feel there should be freedom of speech and not freak out of speech. In freedom of speech, two persons can have difference of opinions but it is not necessary that we should express our opinions in disgraceful manner."

Rana was interacting with the media here after the success of his latest film "Simmba" on Saturday. "I am a strong supporter of freedom of speech and everyone should have complete right to express their opinions but in that course, we should remember that we are not enemies of each other but we just have difference of opinion," he added.

Ashutosh, who is known as one of the intellectual actors of Hindi film industry, also said "people who want to have freedom in society should not behave in unsophisticated manner".

Rana also said he is happy being part of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 (Simmba) . In the film, he played the role of an honest senior head constable. "Simmba", directed by Rohit Shetty, is doing quite well at the box office, and has managed to collect around Rs 175 crore since its release. Trade expert feel that the Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer action-comedy film can touch Rs 250 crore mark.

