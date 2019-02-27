Ashutosh Rana plays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in webseries

television

Two time Filmfare winner Ashutosh Rana looks every bit fierce as he plays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in magnum opus web series Chhatrasal

Two time Filmfare winner Ashutosh Rana looks every bit fierce as he plays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in magnum opus web series Chhatrasal. The series is on floors and along with Ashutosh Rana, actor Jitin Gulati will be seen playing the titular role of Chhatrasal. Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya, who is popular down south will be seen in the role of Chhatrasal’s first wife Devkunwari and Anushka Luhar will be playing Sushila, the second wife.

Besides the primary cast, actors Manish Wadhwa and Manmohan Tiwari will also be seen in the pivotal roles.

Directed and co-produced by Anadii Chaturvedi, the web series is produced by Abhyuday Grover under the banner of Resonance Digital. The creative producer is Rachel Ambrose and is presented by Mr. Manu Patel from Shri Prannath Global Consciousness Mission.

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana will be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya. Sushant Singh Rajput essays the role of a rebel Lakhna, who turned into one of the most dependable daaku of Maan Singh's gang while Ashutosh Rana who has essayed various grey characters will be seen as the ruthless police officer Gujjar. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

