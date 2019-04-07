IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin defends decision to play two spinners after KXIP's 22-run loss

ipl-news

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni plays with teammate Imran Tahir's son Gibran after their win over Kings XI Punjab at Chepauk on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Chennai: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin said there was nothing wrong about his team's combination, defending the decision to play only two spinners in the game against CSK on a spin-friendly track here on Saturday.

CSK fielded three spinners, who dominated the Punjab batsmen. Defending 160-3, CSK restricted Punjab to 138-5 despite half centuries from KL Rahul (55) and Sarfaraz Khan (67). The visitors scored at a low pace and required to score 26 off the last over, bowled by IPL debutant Scott Kuggeleijn. The Kiwi paceman had no trouble defending those runs and also dismissed Sarfaraz. Harbhajan was the best bowler for the hosts with the figures of 4-1-17-2.



Ravichandran Ashwin

"I would love to have four spinners and four fast bowlers. We can only play XI. We have a combination where we have a six-strong batting and five-strong bowling attack," said Ashwin after their 22-run loss.

"I thought the bowlers bowled well. Probably, missed the mark a bit in the Powerplay, which is understandable. Whoever bowled and got a role to play, I thought we got them under-par as well. We were in the chase." Ashwin was all praise for young Sarfaraz despite being unable to take the team past the finish line.

"Sarfaraz has got incredible abilities. What has happened today can happen to anbody because it is not one of those wickets when you come to CSK and it is easier to finish the game. It is a wicket with a long boundary and it's not easy to hit sixes. He has been in good form and batting really well. I am sure the person who is not able to cross the line today will cross it tomorrow," he said.

