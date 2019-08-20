Ashwin Ravichandran could be out of Test XI v West Indies

cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin

Kolkata: In all likelihood, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be left out of the playing XI at North Sound where India take on West Indies in the opening game of the two-match series from Thursday.

It is learnt that India will include wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make up a strong bowling unit that will in all probability have pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli could play six batsmen in addition to Rishabh Pant, who is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Thus Wriddhiman Saha’s comeback to Test cricket will be delayed.

Ashwin played only one game (Adelaide) in the last Test series India participated in — Border-Gavaskar Trophy — in 2018-19. Incidentally, he was player of the series on the last Test tour to the Caribbean in 2016 when he claimed 17 wickets in four Tests. He also slammed two centuries.

