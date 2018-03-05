Ashwini Bidre case: Main accused's home searched

The Navi Mumbai police, investigating the disappearance of assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre, yesterday carried out searches at the residence and farmhouse of main accused inspector Abhay Kurundkar in Kolhapur, investigating officers said



The fridge in which the cop's body parts may have been stored. File Pic

"Our team is in Kolhapur, but we cannot disclose what we recovered from Kurundkar's farmhouse," a Navi Mumbai police officer said. Four people, including Kurundkar, have been arrested in the case so far.

Bidre, 37, an assistant inspector with the Navi Mumbai police's human rights cell, went missing on April 11, 2016. During interrogation, one of the accused told the police that Kurundkar had killed her and stored her dismembered body in a refrigerator, before disposing it in the Vasai creek. Officers said a team comprising Navy drivers, besides police personnel, would be searching the creek on Monday to look for the deceased's body parts.

Officers added that the search operation would start from Hotel Fountain on National Highway number 8, near Versova bridge, in Mira-Bhayander area.

