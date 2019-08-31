Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder case: Charges framed by Panvel court

crime

Charges have been framed in the Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder case on Friday by a Panvel court. They include murder, kidnapping for murder, disappearance of evidence and criminal conspiracy against all the four accused. The court has also framed additional charges against Abhay Kurundkar, prime accused in the case.

Bidre-Gore, who was an assistant police inspector, had gone missing on April 11, 2016. She was allegedly abused and murdered by Kurundkar, Rajesh Patil, Mahesh Falnikar and Kundan Bhandari. They were all arrested.

The Panvel District Sessions Court has been holding a trial against them and senior inspector Kurundkar for abduction and murder. Public Prosecutor Advocate Pradip Gharat had moved request to frame charges against the accused. On Friday, Sessions Court Judge RG Asmar approved all the charges.

Additional charges were also pressed against Kurundkar under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment). The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 13.

