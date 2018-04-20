Ashwini Bidre murder case: Woman cop's father threatens suicide in letter to Devendra Fadnavis

Ashwini Bidre's father, an ex-armyman has also raised several objections regarding the investigation and sought Fadnavis's intervention in the case for a transparent, speedy probe.



Jaykumar Bidre

Disappointed with the progress in the case of his daughter Ashwini Bidre-Gore's brutal murder, ex-Army man Jaykumar Bidre, 75, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he would commit suicide at the Mantralaya. Jaykumar has also raised several objections regarding the investigation and sought Fadnavis's intervention in the case for a transparent, speedy probe.

Jaykumar has been keeping a close eye on the probe. He told the CM, "I have served the country for 18 years, my daughter also chose to serve the people of this country. I was proud of her, but suddenly, she disappeared and cops don't know anything about it till now. We have already met the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP), the Director General of Police and CM, but we have neither got any justice nor any hint of getting it."

No justice yet

"Demands such as having the trial in a fast track court, appointing Ujjwal Nikam as public prosecutor are still pending. I am doubtful of even the CM giving justice to me," said Jaykumar, warning he'd commit suicide anytime in front of the Mantralaya as CM has failed to give justice to the Bidre-Gore family.

In the two-page letter, which is also addressed to the police, Jaykumar wrote, "We had demanded ACP Sangita Shinde-Alphonso continue as investigating officer, but the home ministry has given her a deadline of April 20. She is doing a fine job and we want her to continue till the final chargesheet is filed." Jaykumar has also alleged that Navi Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale and DCP (crime) Tushar Doshi are helping the accused and trying to weaken the case.

Ashwini Bidre was murdered on April 11, 2016 in Bhayander, allegedly by inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who later dumped her body in the Vashi creek. While Kurundkar has been arrested, the Navi Mumbai cops haven't been successful in finding Ashwini's body parts or the trunk Kurundkar had put them in. The second phase of the search operation with high-tech equipment was also called off on Wednesday.

