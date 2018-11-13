Ashwini Ponnappa's day out with PV Sindhu and other shuttlers

badminton

Indian badminton players Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu, Siki Reddy and others were seen spending time with each other. We have pictures

(Pic/ Ashwini Ponnappa Instagram)

Ashwini Ponnappa shared pictures of herself with PV Sindhu and other badminto players on Instagram. Ashwini Ponnappa is known to be a close friend of the Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, as the duo are often seen together during badminton tournaments.

Ashwini Ponnappa was in the news recently when she voiced her opinions on the ongoing #MeToo movement. After Ponnappa's former doubles partner Jwala Gutta, alleged mental harassment at the hand of the national coach, Ashwini Ponnappa said "In a nation like India, you need to be tough and careful as well. It's important to stand by them, listen to them and give them strength and courage. It's not easy to speak up and voice your opinion."

