Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Richa Chadha snapped on sets of Panga!

bollywood

Richa Chadha wrapped up her first schedule of Panga and was seen posing for the camera with her director Ashwiny to bid goodbye memory

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut recently shot for the first schedule of Panga in Bhopal. The film is directed by Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and has been co written by Ashwini and Nitesh Tiwari.

Recently actor Richa Chadha wrapped up her first schedule and was seen posing for the camera with her director Ashwiny to bid good bye memory. Both the ladies seems to be content as seen in the image with the first draft of the shoot.

Featuring stars like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, Panga revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face. The first schedule of the film was shot in Bhopal.

It was speculated that the shoot of Kangana Ranaut starrer may be pushed ahead, owing to her taking charge of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. However, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed venture is adhering to its schedule.

Tiwari, who announced the news of the project in August, has films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi to her credit. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Also Read: First Schedule Of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga Wrapped Up

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates