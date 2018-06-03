Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari excited to work with Alia Bhatt

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also praised Alia Bhatt for her acting skills



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is excited to work with actress Alia Bhatt, adding that the work on the film will start next year.

Alia will feature in Ashwiny's slice-of-life comedy-drama.

"It's happening next year. I am very happy and filled with gratitude with the story that I'll doing with Alia", Ashwiny said.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also praised Alia Bhatt for her acting skills.

"Without doubt Alia will light up the screen with her acting prowess, besides the nicest human being she is. It will be an added perk", added the wife of director Nitesh Tiwari.

Interestingly in her career of six years, this would be Alia's fourth film with a female director after Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde, Raazi by Meghna Gulzar and Gully Boyz by Zoya Akhtar. In fact, she had started her career as a child with a female director Tanuja Chandra in Sangharsh.

Alia, meanwhile, is working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also shooting for Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, set in the 1940s, also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives A Special Gift To Alia Bhatt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever