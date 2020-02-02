Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pays a surprise visit to Kangana Ranaut in Chennai

It is rare to see people in Bollywood bond and remain, friends, even after their project together is over. But Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut defy that perception. The two women continue to remain the best of friends even after the release of their movie Panga.

Kangana Ranaut is currently is in Chennai shooting for the magnum biopic Thalaivi and Ashwiny flew to meet her friend and give her much needed hug. She took to Instagram to share the pictures of their conversations there and captioned, "Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga. So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya/Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued."

Have a look at her post right here:

It is good to see this talented actor-director duo bond. Their maiden collaboration Panga has been garnering rave reviews and both of them are being appreciated for the hard work in this movie. It is also holding steady in theaters. After a delightful movie like Panga, hopefully, we will get to see both of them collaborate and create more magic real soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates