Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: We've forgotten what feminism truly means

Right from her first movie, Nil Battey Sannata (2015), to her last outing, Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's portrayal of women in cinema has been uninhibited and unapologetic. In the same vein comes her latest offering, the Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Ghar Ki Murgi, that dwells on a modern woman's emotional journey, and her equation with society.

Despite the short having its roots in Indian settings, Tiwari says the story is universal. "Every country fights for equal representation of women. A story like this one represents everyone across the universe. [If one] takes this anywhere, the problem will remain the same, only the faces will change," she says of the film that released online over the weekend.



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

In a world that frowns upon the word feminism, owing to its ambiguous interpretation, Tiwari too refrains from calling her one, albeit for different reasons. "We've forgotten what the word means. Feminism for me is [a person like] my grandmother, who took care of three kids, and gave them the best education, when her husband passed away early. Or someone like Nirbhaya's mother [Asha Devi], who is fighting for justice without the aid of social media. When people tell me that I am a feminist, I say I am not one at all."

