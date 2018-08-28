Asia Argento removed as jury of X Factor Italy

hollywood

Audiences will still see Asia Argento in the first seven episodes of X Factor, which have already been shot

Asia Argento

Asia Argento, who has been accused of sexual assault against musician Jimmy Bennett, will no longer be a part of the judging panel of the twelfth season of the show X Factor Italy. According to sources, Argento has been expelled from the show amid the allegations that she settled the accusation with Bennett for a sum of USD 380,000, and now the live portion of the show will officially begin with a new judge, claim reports.

Audiences will still see her on the first seven episodes of X Factor, which have already been shot. These include initial auditions to pick competitors for the show's 12 final spots. Following the allegations against Argento of sexual abuse, television network companies Sky Italia and FremantleMedia had issued a statement saying that if the accusations were true, they "would have no choice but to put an end to the collaboration".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever