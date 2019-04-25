Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal advance; Srikanth ousted in Round 1

badminton

Saina Nehwal returns to China's Han Yue during their first round match yesterday. Pic/AFP

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal notched up contrasting wins to enter the second round, but Kidambi Srikanth suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Badminton Championship here yesterday.

Olympic and world championship silver-medallist Sindhu registered a thumping 21-14, 21-7 victory over Takahashi Sayaka of Japan. The fourth-seeded Indian will next face Choirunnisa of Indonesia.

World No. 9 Saina had to work hard to get the better of China's Han Yue. The seventh seeded Indian came back strongly to pull off a thrilling 12-21, 21-11, 21-17 win after conceding the first game. The London Olympics bronze-medallist will next square off against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea. In men's singles, fifth seed Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 16-21, 20-22.

Sameer Verma notched up a hard-fought 21-13, 17-21, 21-18 victory over Sakai Kazumasa of Japan. The World No. 15 Indian will next face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus. It was end of the road for the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Ramchandran Shlok, who went down 18-21, 15-21 to the Chinese duo of He Jiting and Tan Qiang.

