Asia Badminton Championship: Saina, Prannoy through but Sindhu, Srikanth sink

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal and World No, 10 HS Prannoy progressed to the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles competition at the Asia Badminton Championship here yesterday. Former World No. 1 Saina showed her class as she dumped Korean Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13.

Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 18-21, 23-21, 21-12 win over second seeded Korean Son Wan Ho in a match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes. However, PV Sindhu and top seed K Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after suffering straight game losses. Sindhu lost 19-21, 10-21 to seventh seeded Korean Sung Ji Hyun, while Srikanth went down 12-21, 15-21 to Malaysian Lee Chong Wei.

