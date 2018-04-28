Asia Badminton Championship: Saina, Prannoy through but Sindhu, Srikanth sink
Former World No. 1 Saina showed her class as she dumped Korean Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal and World No, 10 HS Prannoy progressed to the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles competition at the Asia Badminton Championship here yesterday. Former World No. 1 Saina showed her class as she dumped Korean Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13.
Prannoy eked out a hard-fought 18-21, 23-21, 21-12 win over second seeded Korean Son Wan Ho in a match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes. However, PV Sindhu and top seed K Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after suffering straight game losses. Sindhu lost 19-21, 10-21 to seventh seeded Korean Sung Ji Hyun, while Srikanth went down 12-21, 15-21 to Malaysian Lee Chong Wei.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
CM Naidu hails PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championship