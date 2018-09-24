Asia Cup 2018: BCCI lauds India's performance against Pakistan

cricket

India dominated arch-rivals Pakistan and booked their place in the finals of the ongoing Asia Cup after it registered a nine-wicket victory over Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan plays a square cut on his way to a match-winning 114 off 100 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2018

Dubai [UAE], Sep 24: After India registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup in their Super Four fixture at the Dubai International Stadium, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna said he is certain that the side will win the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "It is a big victory. Series of India's win over Pakistan continues. The performance of the Indian team in the Asia Cup has been magnificent. The way our team is playing so confidently, I'm certain that the day isn't far when we get the Asia Cup home."

Khanna also praised India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shikhar Dhawan for their brilliant batting performance against Pakistan.

"The opening pair is emerging out as one of the best opening pairs in the world," he added.

Sharma and Dhawan stitched together an impressive 210-run partnership at the top as their side notched up a convincing win over Pakistan with 63 balls to spare.

The 210-run partnership between the two was the best opening stand by India against Pakistan. It was also India's biggest win in terms of wickets against Pakistan in One-Day Internationals.

Soon after the Indian team defeated Pakistan, cricket fans all over India were seen bursting firecrackers as a mark of celebration.

