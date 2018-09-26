Asia Cup 2018: Destiny's child Dhoni leads India for 200th time

cricket

Dhoni, who had led India in 199 ODIs when he called it quits after the New Zealand series at home in October 2016, led India for the 200th time against Afghanistan in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's absence

MS Dhoni

Who would have expected to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading India one more time? It's like a fading superstar bagging a lead role in a blockbuster film. Having quit captaincy almost two years ago, Dhoni found himself leading the Indian team yesterday after skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy c decided to rest in the inconsequential Asia Cup match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhoni had led India in 199 ODIs when he called it quits after the New Zealand series at home in October 2016. But fate had other ideas and Dhoni unexpectedly got the chance of becoming the first Indian to lead in 200 One-Day Internationals. Dhoni hardly shows any emotion.

So, neither would he have fretted had he ended his career on 199, nor is he going to rejoice reaching the 200 milestone. But it was a moment to celebrate for his millions of fans as Dhoni, who began his stint with the 2007 World T20 victory, remains one of the most successful captains for India, having led in 331 international matches across all three formats with 178 wins and 120 defeats (before yesterday's match), for an overall success rate of 54 per cent.

Even after quitting captaincy, he has not shied away from guiding the likes of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. He has also kept himself relevant and involved by always being by the side of the captain on the field.

