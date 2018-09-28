Asia Cup 2018 final: India win toss and elect to field against Bangaldesh
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal back in the Indian squad for the final. Shakib Al Hasan misses out for Bangladesh
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday. The undefeated Indian team will be the favourites to lift the Asia Cup as they go into today's final against Bangladesh. The team led by Rohit Sharma will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshi team after their emphatic seven-wicket victory a few days ago in the ongoing tournament.
India go into the summit clash with a full strength team, with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal back in the squad. Bangladesh have picked Nazmul Islam in place of Mominul Haque for the final
Teams
India:1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Dinesh Karthik, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Mohammad Mithun, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Imrul Kayes, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 8 Mehidy Hasan, 9 Nazmul Islam,10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
