Asia Cup 2018: Heat, a big concern for Team India in Dubai

Skipper Rohit Sharma agreed that the heat was a factor, especially for players who were in the UK. "But the rest of the players who have been here for last four days, have got used to the heat." he said

Indian cricket players practice for the Asia Cup in Dubai. Pic/PTI

India begin their campaign in the Asia Cup with back-to-back matches in sweltering heat. Thus, the team management would be in a dilemma whether to play their best XI against minnows Hong Kong today and save a couple of players, especially pace bowlers, for the all-important game against Pakistan on Wednesday.

It's a difficult balancing act as India are scheduled to play six matches in a span of 11 days, including the September 28 final, if they make it that far. The good thing for them is that all their matches are in Dubai, thus they will not have to travel to Abu Dhabi by road which Pakistan will have to do for their two Super Four matches.

Conditions crucial

Skipper Rohit Sharma agreed that the heat was a factor, especially for players who were in the UK. "But the rest of the players who have been here for last four days, have got used to the heat. It is good that we have the first match against Hong Kong as we will be able to gauge the conditions and plan accordingly for the subsequent games,"

he said.

'Not taking HK lightly'

"That does not mean we are taking Hong Kong lightly. We consider all rivals as equal. At the moment, we are looking only at tomorrow's game and only thereafter we will sit down and plan for the match against Pakistan," Rohit added.

Many former cricketers have criticised BCCI for agreeing to a taxing schedule, but the Indian board has gained a concession of not making trips to Abu Dhabi in case India lose to Pakistan in Group A match on Wednesday.

"Yes, we will be playing all our matches in Dubai. We will have a good idea of the conditions here. But then, one has to play good cricket to win matches. And that is our main focus," Rohit said.

