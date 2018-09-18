Asia Cup 2018: India score 285/7 against minnows Hong Kong

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan/Agency Photo

Before the start of Asia Cup 2018, there was so much buzz on why India's regular skipper Virat Kohli is not playing this tournament and it even irked the official broadcaster. Indian team led by Rohit Sharma lost the toss and was invited by Hong Kong to bat first and put 285/7 on the board.

Indian team were led by centurion Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to form in style (after his struggles in England) against hapless Hong Kong attack and blasted 127 off 120 balls. India lost captain Rohit Sharma early and then Dhawan and new No 3 Ambati Rayudu, who regained his place after clearing the fitness test (60) added 116 runs for the second wicket. Indian middle order which has been facing questions didn't fare well again and the biggest disappointment was former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting out for zero.

The Indian team, which wanted to experiment in this match handed a debut to Rajasthan left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed and it would be interesting to know how the youngster handles nerves. Hong Kong in all probability would struggle to overhaul this target and then all eyes will be on India vs Pakistan clash on Wednesday.

