Asia Cup 2018: India sweat in chase

cricket

Chasing Afghanistan's 252-8, India lose quick wickets, making it a tall order

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan (3R), captain Asghar Afghan (R) celebrates with teammate after Match tied during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pic/AFP

Afghanistan made India slug it out in their pursuit of a 253-run target during their inconsequential Asia Cup tie here at the Dubai International Stadium last night. At the time of going to press, India were 226 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja [batting on nine] waging a lone battle. India, who gave the opportunity to five players that had been on the bench since the first game, were provided with a strong start by KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu after regular openers — stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan — were rested yesterday.

The duo batted with authority and dominated the bowling for a century stand to put India almost on the victory path. However, the departure of the opening pair led to a collapse as India lost five wickets for just 78 runs. Mohammad Nabi, who had scored a valuable 64 after a superb century by potbellied opener Mohammed Shehzad that helped Afghanistan post a healthy 252 for eight, was successful in giving his team the first breakthrough by dismissing Rayudu for 57. He also removed Dinesh Karthik, who was looking dangerous during his 44-run knock.

Leading the side, MS Dhoni promoted himself to No. 4, but he departed on eight, adjudged leg-before to Javed Ahmadi. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals that affected their momentum. Rahul, who had hit a century in the Oval Test against England, continued his good form to stake a claim for a berth in the XI for the Asia Cup final on Friday. But he too played a needless reverse sweep to fall leg-before to ace leggie Rashid Khan. India will await the winners of today's last Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan can take some positives from the match though. The top-most being Shahzad's whirlwind century. This was his fifth ODI hundred, but first against a top nation.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates