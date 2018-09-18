Asia Cup 2018: Now, a left-handed throw-down specialist for India

cricket

We have two right-handers who do throw-downs for us. So, we wanted to bring in that change because left-armers are important, said Rohit Sharma

India's new throw-down specialist Nuwan Seneviratne (centre)

India have hired the services of a new left-handed throw-down specialist from Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. Nuwan Seneviratne has been hired initially for the Asia Cup. If he is beneficial for the Indian batsmen, he could be contracted for a year, leading up to next year's World Cup.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We saw him in Sri Lanka. Of course, we have two right-handers who do throw-downs for us. "So, we wanted to bring in that change because left-armers are important. And looking at the future, we are going to play in Australia and they have quite a few left-arm bowlers.

"In the Asia Cup also we're going to be encountered with left-armers. I think it is a great move by the BCCI to rope him. He seems to be quite accurate with whatever he does. He's pretty good at his job," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates