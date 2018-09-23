Asia Cup 2018: Wasim Akram wants Pakistan to 'make fresh start' against India

cricket

India and Pakistan are slated to face each other in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 23 at Dubai International Stadium

Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has called on the Men in Green to make a fresh start against India in their second Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup. The legendary pacer asked the Pakistan team, who had slumped to a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their Group A match of the tournament, to first aim at playing all the fifty overs.

'Pakistan has to make a fresh start. We should try to play all the fifty overs,' Geo Tv quoted Akram, as saying. Reflecting on right-hand batsman Shoaib Malik's match-winning knock against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash of the tournament, Akram said that he is a 'real match winner for Pakistan.'

Talking about the team combination ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, the former pacer said that since left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi played well in the match against Afghanistan, he should be chosen over Mohammed Amir in the squad. India and Pakistan are slated to face each other in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 23 at Dubai International Stadium.

