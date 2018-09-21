Asia Cup: Birthday boy Rashid Khan lifts Afghanistan with gritty 57

cricket

Afghan batsman Rashid Khan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2018. Pic/AFP

Birthday boy Rashid Khan smashed a superb unbeaten half century and shared 95 runs with Gulbadin Naib for the unconquered eighth wicket as Afghanistan made a stunning fightback to post 255 for seven in their Asia Cup match here yesterday.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan struggled initially against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack led by veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who grabbed four wickets for 42 runs, but Rashid (57 not out) and Gulbadin (42 not out) turned the tables in the final 10 overs. They came together in the 41st over at 160 for 7. Bangladesh, in reply, lost early wickets despite Shakib's 32. Bangladesh were 79-5 in 24 overs at the time of going to press.

