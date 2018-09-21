Asia Cup: Chahar, Kaul, Jadeja to replace injured Pandya, Shardul and Axar

cricket

Pandya was also ruled out of the tournament with an acute back injury he suffered against Pakistan on Wednesday

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya lays after getting injured during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2018. Pic/AFP

The Indian cricket team's injury woes were compounded yesterday with spinner Axar Patel and speedster Shardul Thakur ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup here, joining all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the casualty list.

Pandya was also ruled out of the tournament with an acute back injury he suffered against Pakistan on Wednesday. The en masse rule out has led to growing concerns in the BCCI about injury management by the team's support staff. Deepak Chahar has replaced Pandya in the squad, Ravindra Jadeja will come in for Axar, while Siddharth Kaul will be flown in as reinforcement for Shardul, the BCCI confirmed yesterday.

Left-arm spinner Axar injured his left index finger while fielding in the same game against Pakistan. He was sent for scans and the results showed that he had a tendon tear. Pacer Shardul experienced right hip and groin soreness after the game against Hong Kong.

