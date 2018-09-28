Asia Cup Final IND vs BAN: Where emotions take centrestage

cricket

India have lost only five of 37 ODIs they have played against Bangladesh, but two of those losses have come in the games that matter the most

Bangladeshi fans cheer for their team during their win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The most devastating one was in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies where in a four-team group, they lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and only managed to defeat minnows Bermuda.

With India knocked out before the Super Eight stage, the tournament became a financial disaster. That led to changes in subsequent World Cup formats, giving big teams very little chance of being knocked out at the first instance.

In the 2012 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, though, India won two of the three games, but they lost out on a final berth to Bangladesh. Pakistan with a bonus point had nine points, while India and Bangladesh had eight apiece. Though India had a better Net Run Rate, the first criterion for breaking the tie was the head-to-head result which did not go in India's favour. Pakistan went on to win the final by two runs in a pulsating finish.

The Indian board has been benevolent towards Bangladesh, starting with going to Dhaka for their inaugural Test in 2000. The BCCI took efforts to get in a series with them despite a cramped schedule. But things have sometimes turned bitter, especially in the wake of the quarter-final defeat to India in the 2015 World Cup Down Under.

A couple of months later, Bangladesh won their first ODI series against India when they defeated MS Dhoni's team 2-1, just after their much-debated quarter-final defeat in the World Cup. It was a bitterly fought series in Bangladesh under the shadow of what had happened in Australia with provocative posters being put up in Mirpur.

Though Bangladesh have lost some close ODI and T20 games to India, India vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan felt Bangladesh cannot be discounted now. "They are getting used to playing against big teams. They are a good side. It is very difficult to beat them in Bangladesh. They are not overawed by the big names in the opposition."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates