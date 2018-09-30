Asia Cup: Kedar Jadhav suffers another hamstring blow

cricket

Kedar Jadhav, who returned to the Indian team after being out of action for almost three months nursing a hamstring injury, experienced the problem once again in the final of the Asia Cup as he tried to steal a quick single

Indian team physiotherapist, left, attends to cricketer Kedar Jadhav during the final one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

Injuries continue to haunt all-rounder Kedar Jadhav as he is again down with a hamstring strain suffered while batting during India's successful chase in the final of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh here.

Jadhav, who returned to the Indian team after being out of action for almost three months nursing a hamstring injury, experienced the problem once again in the final of the Asia Cup as he tried to steal a quick single after hitting the ball to mid-off.

"Kedar suffered a right hamstring strain which is the other leg from his previous problem. Scans will be done and update on the same will be given in a few days," a BCCI official said.

