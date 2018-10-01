Asia Cup: Ravi Shastri dips into history again after India's win over Pakistan!

cricket

When I say clinical, I mean in all departments, batting bowling and fielding. You've got to raise the bar to that level to beat a team like Pakistan," he told Gulf News in a talk show hosted in Dubai

Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri has dipped into history once again to underline the superiority of his team which won the Asia Cup on Friday through a narrow three-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai.

The Mumbai-based all-rounder was thrilled with his side winning both their games against arch-rivals Pakistan convincingly in the tournament. "To win over Pakistan with 20 overs and 10 overs to spare and that too in the gulf is special. I have been coming here since 1980. This is Pakistan's den... so I must compliment the boys for putting up an absolutely clinical performance. When I say clinical, I mean in all departments, batting bowling and fielding. You've got to raise the bar to that level to beat a team like Pakistan," he told Gulf News in a talk show hosted in Dubai.

It can be recalled that Shastri told reporters after India's defeat in the Southampton Test that the current Test side were the best traveling Indian team in 15 years. Yet, his team lost 1-4, the only win being achieved in the Trent Bridge Test.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates