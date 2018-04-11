Asia Cup shifted to UAE amid India-Pakistan row

The tournament will now be held from September 13-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after all the members of ACC agreed unanimously for the change



Representational Image

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) yesterday shifted the 50-over Asia Cup from India to UAE as the BCCI could not procure permission from the central government to host Pakistan. The tournament will now be held from September 13-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after all the members of ACC agreed unanimously for the change.

The BCCI was represented by its CEO Rahul Johri, who placed the request during the meeting chaired by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

