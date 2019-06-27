Asia Pacific group backs India for non-permanent UNSC seat

international

India bags a major diplomatic win at UN Security Council

United Nations: In a major diplomatic win, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific group, including China and Pakistan.

Polls for the five non-permanent members of the 15-nation Council for the 2021-22 term will be held around June 2020. Each year the 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN high-table. The five permanent members of the Council are China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

'Getting permanent seat top priority'

The government has accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership at the UNSC and is actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations on UNSC reform, said V Muraleedharan, the MoS for MEA, on Wednesday. The government is taking a series of initiatives in pursuance of this objective.

