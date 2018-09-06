Asiad gold medallist boxer Amit Panghal to train in USA

other-sports

Amit Panghal

Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer Amit Panghal said yesterday that he might undergo strength training in the USA with the Indian Army's assistance to prepare his jump to the 52kg category for a shot at an Olympic medal.

Panghal, 22, won the 49kg category gold at the Asiad. But amid speculation that the 49kg category will be axed from the Olympics to accommodate, Panghal has decided to move to the higher weight.

"Asian Games was my last competition in the 49kg category. Now my focus will be on Tokyo Olympics and for that I am switching to 52kg category. The challenge of increasing the weight isn't that great. The challenge is to get adjusted to new weight,'' he said.

