Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Manjit requests sports ministry to include him in TOP Scheme

Manjit with his gold medal after the 800m final match at the Asian Games in Jakarta recently

Asian Games gold medallist Manjit Singh, who doesn't have a regular job, yesterday requested the sports ministry to include him in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to prepare for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Manjit, who won a gold in the men's 800m race in the Asian Games, was left without a job in March 2016 after the ONGC refused to extend his contract as he was not producing results.

Despite the odds, he continued training under army coach Amrish Kumar before getting a National camp call-up. "I lost my job in March 2016 as the ONGC refused to renew my contract. They said I was not producing results. I was getting stipends earlier," he said.

"But now I have won a gold in the Asian Games. I hope the sports ministry will take notice of my achievement and the hardships I am facing. I don't have any sponsor or any company giving me assistance. I am hoping that the Sports Ministry will include me in the TOP Scheme so that I can continue training," Manjit added.

