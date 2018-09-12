Asiad gold medallist Neeraj Chopra welcomed home by sports drink brand

other-sports

Gatorade, welcomed its brand ambassador and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra back after his historic gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games.

Speaking on his association with Gatorade, Neeraj said, “This entire season has been fantastic for me in terms of performance. My coaches, trainers and support systems including Gatorade have enabled me to consistently deliver and win senior international championships. Hydration plays a crucial role in any athlete’s performance, and since coming on board with Gatorade, I have come to better understand my hydration requirements and the need to constantly refuel not just with water but a perfect balance of carbohydrates, electrolyte, other nutrients and fluids that are lost with excessive sweating.”

Speaking at the event Mandira said, “Working out with a Champion like Neeraj is a unique fitness experience for me. Neeraj’s endurance and strength reflect a very methodical and thought through fitness regime with hydration playing a key role. Gatorade’s support to young athletes by educating them on their nutritional and hydration requirements is undoubtedly very beneficial in international championships where even the smallest aspect counts.”

Ever since taking Neeraj Chopra on board as their Brand ambassador, Gatorade has been enabling Neeraj to better his performance by helping to fuel his hydration and match some of the day’s nutritional requirements. Gatorade helps to replenish what one loses through sweat by providing the appropriate balance of fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes. The brand truly believes that sports performance is driven from the inside. Gatorade has always endeavored to educate athletes that the fuel they put in their bodies helps improve performance and win from within