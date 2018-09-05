Asian Games 2018: Gold medallist Tajinderpal Toor reaches home to news of father's death

other-sports

It was a tragic turn of events for Tajindepal Singh Toor, who won the men's shot put gold at the Asian Games 2018 as he returned to India on the same day his father passed away

Asian Games gold-medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor's father, who died of cancer before he could meet the triumphant shot-putter, will be cremated tomorrow.

Karam Singh, 54, breathed his last on Monday at a military hospital in Panchkula. He was suffering from cancer for the past few years and Toor had spoken about his struggle to manage his career in view of his father's ailment after winning the Asiad gold in Jakarta. It was a tragic turn of events for Toor, who returned to India the same day his father passed away.

After winning the gold medal at Asian games, the native of Khosa Pando village in Punjab's Moga district, had dedicated the medal to the ailing Karam Singh. Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi offered his condolences to the athlete, who broke the Games record for his gold. In his message to Toor, Sodhi said the "undying efforts of his father and the family contributed hugely to the golden achievement by Tajinderpal Singh". Toor, 23, had clinched the men's shot put gold by throwing the iron ball to 20.75m in the Asian games.

