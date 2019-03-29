Asian Airgun Championships: India shooters bag a gold, two silver

other-sports

Ravi Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan won a silver in the senior 10m air rifle mixed team event while India made it a 1-2 in the corresponding junior event

India's Shreya Agrawal (extreme left), Yash Vardhan, Mehuli Ghosh and Keval Prajapati (extreme right) after the 10m air rifle final

Indian shooters yesterday clinched one gold and two silver on Day Two to remain on top of the standings in the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei. Ravi Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan won a silver in the senior 10m air rifle mixed team event while India made it a 1-2 in the corresponding junior event.

Ravi and Elavenil were beaten in the final by the Korean pair of Park Sunmin and Shin Minki. The Koreans won the gold with a score of 499.6 to the Indians' 498.4. Chinese Taipei won the bronze.

In the junior 10m air rifle mixed team event, the pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Keval Prajapati topped the qualification round with a score of 838.5, while Shreya Agrawal and Yash Vardhan qualified in second position with 831.2. Shreya and Yash, however, piping them by a margin of 0.4 points.

