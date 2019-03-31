Asian Airgun Championships: Sarabjot, Esha add to India's gold haul

other-sports

Sarabjot Singh and Esha Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men's and women's juniors events respectively, to bolster India's overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.

Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold. India have so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left. Sarabjot topped the qualifier with a score of 579 and then shot 237.8 in the final to beat Korean Kim Woojong, who shot 236.6.

Vijayveer won bronze with a score of 217.5, while Arjun Cheema, the third Indian in the final, finished fourth. The Indian trio's combined qualification total of 1718 was way ahead of Taipei's 1699. Esha also topped her qualifying round with a score of 576 in the junior women's event and then shot 240.1 to win with ease.

