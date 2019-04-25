Asian Championship: Indian wrestlers bag five medals, but miss out on gold

other-sports

Indian wrestlers reaped a rich-harvest of five medals in men's freestyle events but a gold medal eluded them on the second day of the Asian Championships here yesterday.

All the five wrestlers won a medal each, but none could add a gold on the second day after Bajrang Punia clinched a yellow metal in 65kg men's freestyle on Tuesday. Amit Dhankar and Vicky lost their respective gold medal bouts in the 74kg and 92kg respectively. Rahul Aware (61kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) swelled the Indian medal tally with a bronze each.

With the two silver and three bronze medals yesterday, India's medal tally went up to one gold, three silver and four bronze. Dhankar, who won a gold in 66kg in the 2013 edition, lost to Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan 0-5 in the final.

Meanwhile, Alireza Mohammad Karimimachiani of Iran was too good for Vicky in the gold medal bout. The Indian was completely outplayed in a 0-11 victory by Technical Superiority verdict.

Aware produced a dominant display to beat Jincheol Kim of Korea 9-2 in the 61kg freestyle bronze medal play-off. In the 86kg freestyle bronze medal play-off, Deepak Punia beat Bakhodur Kodirov of Tajikistan 8-2. Earlier, Sumit crushed Farkhod Anakulov of Tajikistan 8-2 in the bronze-medal play-off.

